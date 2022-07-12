Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 678,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,091,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% in the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,400 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 351.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 154,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

