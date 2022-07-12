Lear (NYSE:LEA) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.19 and last traded at $129.09. Approximately 2,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 515,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.53.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,767.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,928. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

