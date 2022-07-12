Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.