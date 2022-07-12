Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $172.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,338. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.