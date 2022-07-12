Legacy Bridge LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after buying an additional 157,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

