Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,697. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.05. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.72.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

