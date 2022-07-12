Legacy Bridge LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Biogen by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,918,000 after acquiring an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.52. 9,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average is $212.29. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $358.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

