Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. 30,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

