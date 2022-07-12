LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Up to $43.48

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.48, but opened at $44.88. LendingTree shares last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 170 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $105.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

