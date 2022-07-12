Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Price Target Raised to €70.00

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from €69.00 ($69.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA stock remained flat at $$13.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

