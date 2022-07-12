Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $12.04

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $11.50. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 14,492 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,054,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

