Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $4.80 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.