Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 40,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,543 shares.The stock last traded at $19.01 and had previously closed at $19.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -36.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

