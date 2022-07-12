Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLNW. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 196.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,728,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after buying an additional 4,460,751 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,393,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 811,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,576,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

