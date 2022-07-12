LINK Price Reaches $32.98 on Major Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. LINK has a market capitalization of $203.43 million and $254,676.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINK has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $32.98 or 0.00170612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00108786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000334 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

