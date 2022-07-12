Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005051 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $129.59 million and $4.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024621 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00013499 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.