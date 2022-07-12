Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00739336 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,783.26 or 0.99785045 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 761,445,356 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

