Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

