Loop Capital Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $135.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.86.

NYSE:SITE opened at $123.06 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

