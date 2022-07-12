Loop Capital Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $135.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.86.
NYSE:SITE opened at $123.06 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)
