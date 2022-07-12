Lua Token (LUA) Market Cap Achieves $5.03 Million

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,412.78 or 1.00001085 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars.

