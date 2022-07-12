M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.50 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.