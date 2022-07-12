MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.
MMYT opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.
