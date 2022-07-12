MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MMYT opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.