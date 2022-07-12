Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $11.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,175. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $365.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.