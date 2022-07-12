Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,363. The company has a market capitalization of $314.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

