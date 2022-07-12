Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,363. The company has a market capitalization of $314.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.