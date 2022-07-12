Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $323.12. 33,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,363. The company has a market cap of $314.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.