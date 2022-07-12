Materion (NYSE:MTRN) PT Lowered to $100.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of several other research reports. CJS Securities started coverage on Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. CL King started coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. Materion has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.79%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $8,613,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $6,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 828.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 62,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

