MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.27

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $881,248.73 and $13,271.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,482.65 or 0.99853539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00040121 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00208750 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00243100 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00109037 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00064365 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.