Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

