McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.0% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.64. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.