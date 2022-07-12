MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.63

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.63 and last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 14478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MDA from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$922.24 million and a PE ratio of 77.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$513.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$549.27 million. On average, analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

