Menlo Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. MasTec makes up 2.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MasTec worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. 1,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,014. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $105.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

