Menlo Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Menlo Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust makes up 1.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 146,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 205,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of RVT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,225. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

About Royce Value Trust (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.