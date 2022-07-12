Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target Cut to €80.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €88.00 ($88.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($110.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $103.78.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

