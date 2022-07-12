Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

NYSE MRK opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

