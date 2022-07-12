Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $223.74. The company has a market cap of $440.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

