MIB Coin Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $184,348.58 and approximately $94.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00055635 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 443,509,877 coins and its circulating supply is 166,207,949 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.