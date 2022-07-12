Micron Technology (MU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU):

7/12/2022 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/4/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $72.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $113.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

6/3/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/26/2022 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/18/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/16/2022 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 226,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

