Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 113.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $169.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,793,000 after acquiring an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 788,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after acquiring an additional 365,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

