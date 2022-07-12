Mint Club (MINT) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $439,692.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00029149 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.