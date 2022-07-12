Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 7.3%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20). Approximately 87,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 271,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.80 ($0.21).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.51. The stock has a market cap of £46.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Get Mirriad Advertising alerts:

About Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.