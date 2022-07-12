Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 7.3%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20). Approximately 87,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 271,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.80 ($0.21).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.51. The stock has a market cap of £46.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.37.
About Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI)
Featured Articles
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.