Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Purchased by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Mistras Group worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MG. Strs Ohio raised its position in Mistras Group by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Mistras Group by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,181. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $177.97 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.66 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

