Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Cuts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $18,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $5,063,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.45.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,070. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,936 shares of company stock worth $86,724,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

