Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New $9.60 Million Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 971,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,000. Virgin Galactic comprises about 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $4,922,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $4,049,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,676,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 437.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of SPCE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 120,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,590,702. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

