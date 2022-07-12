Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Zendesk makes up about 0.4% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.44. 47,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $3,294,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.12.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

