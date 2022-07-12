Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 21,495 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock worth $562,279 over the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.83. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $71.63.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

