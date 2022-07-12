Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $4.88 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.74. 7,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.78. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

