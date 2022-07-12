ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Up to $84.99

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.99, but opened at $87.00. ModivCare shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after buying an additional 524,529 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ModivCare (MODV)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.