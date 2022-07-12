ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Gap Up to $84.99

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.99, but opened at $87.00. ModivCare shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after buying an additional 524,529 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.