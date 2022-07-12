Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.19

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 28388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

