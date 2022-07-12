Monolith Trading Down 5.1% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

